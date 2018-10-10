Jon Jones Will Return To The Octagon At UFC 232 In Las Vegas

Five years after one of the greatest bouts in UFC history, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will finally square off in a highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 232 in Las Vegas on December 29, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.
Gustafsson and Jones last fought to a controversial five-round decision back in 2013 at UFC 165. After the then-light heavyweight champion had a chance to look over the tape from the fight, Jones was more convinced than ever that he handily defeated Gustafsson, refusing to accept a rematch for the title and instead opting to face off against rising challenger Glover Teixeira.
Join The Discussion: Log In With