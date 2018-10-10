Jon Jones Will Return To The Octagon At UFC 232 In Las Vegas

10.10.18 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Five years after one of the greatest bouts in UFC history, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will finally square off in a highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 232 in Las Vegas on December 29, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Gustafsson and Jones last fought to a controversial five-round decision back in 2013 at UFC 165. After the then-light heavyweight champion had a chance to look over the tape from the fight, Jones was more convinced than ever that he handily defeated Gustafsson, refusing to accept a rematch for the title and instead opting to face off against rising challenger Glover Teixeira.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSALEXANDER GUSTAFSSONJON JONESUFCUFC 232

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP