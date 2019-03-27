Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Teased A UFC Heavyweight Showdown On Twitter

03.27.19 1 hour ago

Jon Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith in March at UFC 235, but for his next bout, it appears he’s looking at a step up in weight class.

For what would be his first fight at heavyweight, Jones is apparently targeting former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for a July non-title fight that would figure to be at the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. Jones teased the possible meeting between he and Miocic on Twitter on Wednesday, with Miocic responding that he’s “been ready” and will see him there.

