JON LOVITZ FOR MLB COMMISSIONER

For whatever reason, a lot of sports media outlets have been following Barry Bonds around recently. And during last night's telecast of the Dodgers-Giants game, comely sideline reporter Erin Andrews interviewed BIG HOLLYWOOD STAR Jon Lovitz, probably because celebrities' opinions are more important than regular-people opinions. And he didn't exactly stick to the ESPN script about Barry Bonds making history.
He remarked that a player had told him 7 years ago that 40 percent of the players were on roids. Lovitz sarcastically wondered if he knew this 7 years ago, how could Bud not know this? He had some choice words for the incompetence/ ignorance of Selig too.
After Lovitz's rant, Andrews ended the interview by plainly saying, "I have no more questions to ask." Berman and Morgan had no real reply either, with [Chris] Berman stammering, "well there is another opinion"
If Jon Lovitz can get those roughnecks in the hood to listen to him, then he can easily clean up baseball's image as its next baseball commissioner. I mean, it's not like he's busy doing anything else. Actually, neither is Bud Selig. They could just trade jobs. Wait, did I say jobs? I meant "jobs." Please note the sarcastiquotes.
Yeah. That's the ticket.
Forget the MLB, "The Critic" should run ESPN.
I thought Jon Lovitz was already running the NBA.
Between Selig and Andy Dick- Lovitz is taking it to every douchebag in the country!
I'd shiv a guy to see a video of that exchange
Watch out, Bud. There's a new
sheriffrhinestone cowboy in town!
@J.E. Skeets: -8
Yeah, a player told me 7 years ago that 30, no 40, percent of baseball players were on steroids. Yeah, thats the ticket!
Acting!
Dammit, Alex.
How do you look a reporter in the eye and keep a straight face while denying steroid use? ACTING!
Fuck Tim. Bastard.
Selig has gone insaaaaaane. And Lovitz is reaping all the benefits.
Lovitz is going to go home and give his wife the old pickle tickle, then resume hounding douchebags to their death.
JUST EAT THE SANDWICH!
Please tell me this is t-minus 2 hours and 21 minutes from being on YouTube…
man, between kicking Andy Dick's ass and putting the verbal smackdown on Pumpkinhead's bogus home run total, JoLo is getting it done!
Sarcastiquotes will be appearing on UrbanDictionary.com in 3……2……..1….
Lovitz recently signed a <a href="[www.usatoday.com] deal to perform weekly at the Laugh Factory. Those Subway commercials. Punking Stern and Dick. Don't look now, but he's been positioning for Center Square Supremacy for quite some time now!
"Giants Baseball? IT STINKS."–Jay Sherman
Did anyone actually go SEE High School High? Anyone? ANYONE?