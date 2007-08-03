JON LOVITZ FOR MLB COMMISSIONER

#MLB
08.03.07 11 years ago 21 Comments

For whatever reason, a lot of sports media outlets have been following Barry Bonds around recently.  And during last night's telecast of the Dodgers-Giants game, comely sideline reporter Erin Andrews interviewed BIG HOLLYWOOD STAR Jon Lovitz, probably because celebrities' opinions are more important than regular-people opinions.  And he didn't exactly stick to the ESPN script about Barry Bonds making history.

He remarked that a player had told him 7 years ago that 40 percent of the players were on roids. Lovitz sarcastically wondered if he knew this 7 years ago, how could Bud not know this? He had some choice words for the incompetence/ ignorance of Selig too.

After Lovitz's rant, Andrews ended the interview by plainly saying, "I have no more questions to ask." Berman and Morgan had no real reply either, with [Chris] Berman stammering, "well there is another opinion"

If Jon Lovitz can get those roughnecks in the hood to listen to him, then he can easily clean up baseball's image as its next baseball commissioner.  I mean, it's not like he's busy doing anything else.  Actually, neither is Bud Selig.  They could just trade jobs.  Wait, did I say jobs?  I meant "jobs."  Please note the sarcastiquotes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSBUD SELIGMLBsteroids

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP