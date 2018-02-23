Former Dolphins Lineman Jonathan Martin Is In Custody After A Disturbing Instagram Post With A Gun

#Miami Dolphins
02.23.18 2 weeks ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

Los Angeles’ Harvard-Westlake High School was closed on Friday over the threat of gun violence was posted on Instagram by school alum and former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

Martin was famously bullied while a member of the Dolphins by teammates like Richie Incognito in a 2013 scandal that led to a brief suspension for Incognito and Martin eventually leaving the NFL. On Friday, Martin posted to his Instagram story an image of a shotgun with many rounds of ammunition on his bed.

The caption read, “When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge,” and he tagged Incognito, Mike Pouncey and others, as well as a #HarvardWestlake tag on the gun, which led to the school’s closure.

