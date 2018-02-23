Los Angeles’ Harvard-Westlake High School was closed on Friday over the threat of gun violence was posted on Instagram by school alum and former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.
Martin was famously bullied while a member of the Dolphins by teammates like Richie Incognito in a 2013 scandal that led to a brief suspension for Incognito and Martin eventually leaving the NFL. On Friday, Martin posted to his Instagram story an image of a shotgun with many rounds of ammunition on his bed.
The caption read, “When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge,” and he tagged Incognito, Mike Pouncey and others, as well as a #HarvardWestlake tag on the gun, which led to the school’s closure.
In high school I once tried to print out a bomb threat on a remote printer so we’d get out of school, but they found out which computer it came from. my teacher just laughed at me, nowadays I probably would have been sent to gitmo.
Here, have some gitmo with your youthful angst.
*throws gitmo*
I remember when getting a bomb threat was celebrated (once everyone was outside of course) among students because it meant we got the rest of the day off. Good times.
I thought people who went to Stanford were supposed to be smart. He’s 6’5″, 320 pounds and couldn’t figure out how NOT to get bullied.
1) The guys bullying him were just as big and 2) plenty of bigger and stronger people get bullied by smaller and physically weaker people.
It’s more about emotional and psychological abuse rather than physical with him.
Honestly, it’s the NFL — if you can’t handle getting shit, you don’t belong. I know that’s insensitive and crass, but those guys are basically gladiators and it’s a meritocracy. Weakness will be rooted out. Meanwhile…we’re through the looking glass here. Schools are being shut down and criminal charges are being laid because of something someone posted online. Thought crimes are a real thing now, it seems.
You don’t sound crass, you sound like a moron. In Parkland you have the feds not acting upon warning signs and here you have someone who posts a picture of a frickin shotgun and tosses around suicide and / or homicide and tags a high school in the same picture. Seriously, you’re dumb as hell if you think that he’s being persecuted for a fucking “thought crime”. Uproxx should just change their name to The Bridge considering how many trolls seem to live here.
That’s actually rather chilling.