The Minnesota Vikings started off Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in a pretty unfortunate way. On the team’s third play of the night, Kirk Cousins dropped back and tried to fire a strike to rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. While there are plenty of folks who are awfully high about Addison’s future, he had a moment he’ll want back, as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward just outmuscled him for the ball and picked Cousins off.
Charvarius Ward said gimme that 😤
Fast forward to the Vikings’ final drive of the game and the team found themselves up, 10-7. Cousins dropped back and tried to find Addison, but did not look like he had nearly enough on it, which would have let Ward get a second takeaway of the night. But instead, Addison was able to get his QB back, as he ripped the ball away from Ward and ran 60 yards for a score.
TAKEN AWAY BY ADDISON FOR THE 60-YARD SCORE 🔥
A different angle shows that the ball was straight up in Ward’s arm, but Addison ripped it right away from him and then left him in the dust.
Jordan Addison: 🤷♂️
With Justin Jefferson sidelined due to injury, Minnesota really needed Addison to step up to help give them a potent passing game. Seeing as how he has four receptions for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns at halftime against perhaps the best team in the NFC, he’s managed to do just that.