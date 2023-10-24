The Minnesota Vikings started off Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in a pretty unfortunate way. On the team’s third play of the night, Kirk Cousins dropped back and tried to fire a strike to rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. While there are plenty of folks who are awfully high about Addison’s future, he had a moment he’ll want back, as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward just outmuscled him for the ball and picked Cousins off.

Fast forward to the Vikings’ final drive of the game and the team found themselves up, 10-7. Cousins dropped back and tried to find Addison, but did not look like he had nearly enough on it, which would have let Ward get a second takeaway of the night. But instead, Addison was able to get his QB back, as he ripped the ball away from Ward and ran 60 yards for a score.

A different angle shows that the ball was straight up in Ward’s arm, but Addison ripped it right away from him and then left him in the dust.

With Justin Jefferson sidelined due to injury, Minnesota really needed Addison to step up to help give them a potent passing game. Seeing as how he has four receptions for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns at halftime against perhaps the best team in the NFC, he’s managed to do just that.