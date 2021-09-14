Getty Image
Sports

USMNT Striker Jordan Pefok Beat Manchester United With A Late Goal For Young Boys In The Champions League

Associate Editor

For the first time in Champions League history, an American scored a goal against Manchester United, and it could not have come at a more fortuitous time for his club. Jordan Pefok, a forward for Swiss side Young Boys, buried the game-winning goal in the side’s Champions League opener against the English giants in the 95th minute. Pefok’s finish was the latest goal in the tournament’s history scored by an American, and put Young Boys up, 2-1. As a result, his side are tied atop the table in Group F.

While Cristian Ronaldo put United up 1-0 with a 13th minute strike, the Red Devils played down a man for much of the match after fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up a red card in the 35th minute. Young Boys couldn’t find an equalizer until the 66th minute thanks to a goal by Moumi Ngamaleu. The team kept pushing, and eventually, a mistake by Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard led to Pefok pouncing.

It was a composed finish by the D.C. native, who found himself 1-on-1 with David de Gea and slotted it home, much to the delight of the home side’s fans.

Pefok joined Young Boys this summer from Rennes after spending a year in Switzerland on loan. He’s slowly but surely established himself as one of the striker options at the disposal of USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, having scored his first goal for the national team earlier this summer against Honduras in the Nations League.

