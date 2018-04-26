Getty Image

Josh Allen attempted to apologize during his first interview since insensitive tweets came to light late Wednesday night. Allen is expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft, but talk about the tweets from several years ago found on his Twitter account dominated the talk in Dallas on Thursday.

Allen is among a group of at least four quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round, and late “character issues” could always impact a prospect’s draft stock. The prospect was interviewed at the top of ESPN’s 7 p.m. draft coverage outside AT&T Stadium, with Suzy Kolber offering Allen a chance to explain what happened and how he found out the tweets had become national news.

Allen said he is “a different person than I was six years ago” and explained that he and his friends would write “stupid” things on each other’s social media accounts via their phones when they would be left unattended.