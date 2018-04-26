Josh Allen Apologized For And Explained His Insensitive Tweets Before The NFL Draft

#NFL Draft
04.26.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Josh Allen attempted to apologize during his first interview since insensitive tweets came to light late Wednesday night. Allen is expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft, but talk about the tweets from several years ago found on his Twitter account dominated the talk in Dallas on Thursday.

Allen is among a group of at least four quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round, and late “character issues” could always impact a prospect’s draft stock. The prospect was interviewed at the top of ESPN’s 7 p.m. draft coverage outside AT&T Stadium, with Suzy Kolber offering Allen a chance to explain what happened and how he found out the tweets had become national news.

Allen said he is “a different person than I was six years ago” and explained that he and his friends would write “stupid” things on each other’s social media accounts via their phones when they would be left unattended.

TOPICS#NFL Draft
TAGS2018 NFL DraftJosh AllenNFL DRAFT

