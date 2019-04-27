Josh Rosen Told Cardinals Fans They’re ‘Getting A Hell Of A Player In Kyler Murray’

Associate Editor
04.27.19

Getty Image

Josh Rosen’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals came to an abrupt end on Friday evening. After the Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray on Thursday, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round selection in the draft. It marked the end of a bizarre saga in the dessert, as Murray shot up the team’s draft board upon hiring former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury to replace the fired Steve Wilks.

Rosen didn’t exactly light the world on fire as a Cardinal, but even though there was a coaching change and Murray fits Kingsbury’s high-powered system really well, cutting bait on a talented quarterback after one year is a bit unconventional. One day after the trade, Rosen broke his silence, recording a video and posting it to his Twitter account.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL Draft#Miami Dolphins#NFL
TAGSARIZONA CARDINALSjosh rosenKyler MurrayMIAMI DOLPHINSNFLNFL DRAFT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP