Josh Rosen’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals came to an abrupt end on Friday evening. After the Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray on Thursday, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round selection in the draft. It marked the end of a bizarre saga in the dessert, as Murray shot up the team’s draft board upon hiring former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury to replace the fired Steve Wilks.

Rosen didn’t exactly light the world on fire as a Cardinal, but even though there was a coaching change and Murray fits Kingsbury’s high-powered system really well, cutting bait on a talented quarterback after one year is a bit unconventional. One day after the trade, Rosen broke his silence, recording a video and posting it to his Twitter account.