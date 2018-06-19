Josh Rosen Is Prepared To Take Over The NFL On And Off The Field

Getty Image

Ask Josh Rosen a question and you’ll get an answer. Not jock talk. Not cliche. All you’ll receive is pure, unfiltered Josh Rosen.

The quarterback with three college seasons at UCLA under his belt is primed to take on the starting job for the Arizona Cardinals. It remains to be seen if he’ll beat out Sam Bradford this year or get the reins down the road, but once the opportunity arises, Rosen has the IQ and the arm talent to thrive in today’s pass-happy NFL. Above all, he’s got plenty of moxy.

Rosen showed he is absolutely capable of making an immediate splash. Upon arriving in Westwood, he started as a true freshman, the first Bruin quarterback ever to do so. He threw for 3,669 yards, completing 60 percent of his passes while leading UCLA to an 8-5 record and a Fosters Farms Bowl appearance. He was named Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and was Freshman All-American.

His sophomore season was cut short by injury, but during a bounce back junior campaign in which he threw for 3,756 yards and 26 scores, Rosen showed the accuracy, ability to deliver in tight windows and patience that should translate to the next level.

Football for Rosen is now a job, and amid long-existing chatter from pundits regarding his dedication to the game, the former Bruins star is trying to get settled into his new surroundings.

“That’s the word, settling in,” Rosen says of his NFL infancy. “I’m fully, 100 percent invested in football and it’s really awesome because it’s my career now. I’m studying on my iPad until like nine or ten at night and get ready to go to bed. I don’t have to close it and open up my history book and study for a test or something like that.”