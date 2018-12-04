Getty Image

Fresh off his TKO victory over Tai Tuivasa in the main event at UFC Adelaide, former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos quickly shifted his sights on getting back into the title picture.

In his post-fight press conference, dos Santos talked up the “incredible” Daniel Cormier, adding that the double champion is an “amazing athlete,” and someone he’d like to fight before Cormier retires. He then turned his attention to Brock Lesnar, whose anticipated return to the UFC — and coincidentally right into a main event title fight — seems to have ruffled his feathers.

“The way I understand is that’s what Daniel Cormier wants to do to make money… Somehow, Brock Lesnar sells… I don’t know why. Why? Because he says stupid things? Because he’s a big guy who says stupid things? It doesn’t really make much sense for me,” dos Santos said, per MMA Fighting.

“Even because he doesn’t deserve to fight for the title. He has no record for that…USADA took him out and now he’s gonna come back and fight for the title. If MMA is a sport, a real sport, it doesn’t make any sense. But like I said, if people want to see that, we have to give (it to) them.”