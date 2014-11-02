The Chiefs just scored a touchdown while sitting on their butt. It was against the New York Jets, obviously. This is now the second greatest blooper involving the New Yorks Jets and someone’s butt.
Just When You Thought Things Couldn’t Get Worse For The New York Jets, This Happens
Senior Editor
11.02.14
