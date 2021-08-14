On a day in which four rookie quarterbacks debuted in NFL preseason, No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields started things off in thrilling fashion for the Chicago Bears after coming in for starter Andy Dalton.

Justin Fields was locked in for his first NFL preseason game 14/20 for 142 yards

2 TDs Just the beginning for the Bears' QB1 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/iPbWdS84bz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 14, 2021

After puzzlingly falling a bit on draft night following an excellent tenure at Ohio State, Fields came in on Saturday and immediately put two touchdowns on the board, showing off his athleticism as well as his downfield accuracy.

It wasn’t just the touchdowns that turned heads, though. Fields made multiple plays in which he showcased an ability to move around in the backfield before finding receivers downfield.

Bears fans, who have been aggravated by poor quarterback play for decades, understandably began taking a victory lap pretty soon after Fields lit Miami up. After the Mitchell Trubisky era, watching Fields in orange and navy had to feel like a breath of fresh air.