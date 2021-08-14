On a day in which four rookie quarterbacks debuted in NFL preseason, No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields started things off in thrilling fashion for the Chicago Bears after coming in for starter Andy Dalton.
Justin Fields was locked in for his first NFL preseason game
14/20 for 142 yards
2 TDs
Just the beginning for the Bears' QB1 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/iPbWdS84bz
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 14, 2021
After puzzlingly falling a bit on draft night following an excellent tenure at Ohio State, Fields came in on Saturday and immediately put two touchdowns on the board, showing off his athleticism as well as his downfield accuracy.
Endzone, meet @justnfields. 🤝
📺: Fox32 & @nflnetwork #MIAvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/OrYCAF335z
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 14, 2021
Backpedalling right into the endzone. @JJames18_ | #MIAvsCHI
📺: Fox32 & @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fqfnl1tZFe
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 14, 2021
It wasn’t just the touchdowns that turned heads, though. Fields made multiple plays in which he showcased an ability to move around in the backfield before finding receivers downfield.
.@justnfields making this throw look easy 👀
📺: #MIAvsCHI on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)
📱: https://t.co/VJzItUyljP pic.twitter.com/nQNLGeK1CL
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2021
Great throw by @justnfields.
Great catch by @rodney_adams87.
📺: #MIAvsCHI on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)
📱: https://t.co/VJzItUyljP pic.twitter.com/HkfRuq04Zw
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2021
Bears fans, who have been aggravated by poor quarterback play for decades, understandably began taking a victory lap pretty soon after Fields lit Miami up. After the Mitchell Trubisky era, watching Fields in orange and navy had to feel like a breath of fresh air.
Even LeBron James, who has his Buckeye fandom but no particular connection to the Bears, got in on the swooning over Fields.
Justin Fields is so SPECIAL man!! Keep going Young 👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2021
Preseason football has a way of creating premature and sometimes hilarious hype, but in this case, Field looked so thoroughly comfortable and versatile for Chicago that it’s hard not to get excited. If he wasn’t already, Fields seems likely to have a shot to start Week 1 for the Bears and be one of the most intriguing young players in the NFL this season.