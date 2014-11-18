Justin Timberlake Had The Perfect Response For A Twitter Troll Who Called Him A Bandwagon Fan

#Justin Timberlake
11.18.14 4 years ago 27 Comments

Justin Timberlake took to twitter on Monday night to show his support of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 10-1 start to the season.

He’s a man of few words. Actually, just one, but that was apparently all he needed to bring out one of society’s lowest forms, the Twitter troll.

Also a man of only one word. Unfortunately this particular troll was not familiar with Justin’s ability to sit up in the owner’s suite if he wants to.

Congratulations Justin on your successful burn. And congratulations James Stendebach on your 15 minutes.

[BroBible]

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/Jim Brown

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTWITTER TROLLS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP