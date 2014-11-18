Justin Timberlake Had The Perfect Response For A Twitter Troll Who Called Him A Bandwagon Fan

Justin Timberlake took to twitter on Monday night to show his support of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 10-1 start to the season.
He’s a man of few words. Actually, just one, but that was apparently all he needed to bring out one of society’s lowest forms, the Twitter troll.
Also a man of only one word. Unfortunately this particular troll was not familiar with Justin’s ability to sit up in the owner’s suite if he wants to.
Congratulations Justin on your successful burn. And congratulations James Stendebach on your 15 minutes.
[BroBible]
PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/Jim Brown
these “perfect twitter response” posts need to go away forever.
forever-ever?
BUT IT WAS SUCH A GREAT BURN! IT DESTROYED TWITTER! WE CAN’T READ TWEETS UNTIL TWITTER IS UNDESTROYED!
Forever-ever!
But they would lose 1/3rd of their content! Think of Dustin Rowles! Won’t anyone think of Dustin Rowles?!
What happens when something is actually destoryed, for reals? Do we need to make up a new word so people know we’re not just exaggerating?
I don’t mind these ones. It’s all the “These INSERT-MOVIE-or-SHOW quotes that you should be using on a daily basis” and the “12 things you didn’t know about THIS-MOVIE” posts that are driving me crazy. Gonna have to unfollow them on Facebook soon. I like the articles that put more effort/thought into the writing. Not the list stuff.
I agree with itrainmonkeys. This post was definitely worth my time and I applaud the structure.
Ugh, those quote lists are aggravating.
@itrainmonkeys – You mean to tell me that we shouldn’t be using all the brilliant Superbad quotes like “I will!”, “It’s in!”, and “Oh no, it’s the cops!”?
Hmm.
@itrainmonkeys – If you remove all those articles, you’ve just slashed Uproxx’s content by like 90 percent
@Feeeeeeeeexins Yea but it used to be better content that way. Maybe not a TON of it but it didn’t feel like the Buzzfeed method of scrounging Tumblr for GIFs and then writing an article around it.
I miss reading missives from the Jason Statham and Tawmy from Quinzee.
@mr sir These articles that are 90% screen shots are the only way it can’t be Rowles’d.
Shouldn’t you douches stop falling for this shit if you want posts like this to go away? I mean, do you seriously click these articles and then go “ahh goddamn it! They get me every time!” If you know what to expect, then what are you doing here?
Like, do you all still go to WWTDD every day expecting it not to be total shit?
thanks for the update
Yeah, he is an “owner” the same way that Jay-Z was an “owner”.
You get good seats and no power and a 0.07% stake.
Also, what is up with ownership in Memphis thinking they can play with NBA talent??
[deadspin.com]
[memphisport.com]
burnnnnnn motherfucker
I did laugh at “wigsnatch”. Never heard that before but it’s a pretty funny implication on all burns.
I think that’s how gays and drag queens do it.
cajunhawk, how would you know that? Do you have a secret to tell?
“Your troll has been exposed publically as folly, and you are a sad, misinformed person. Also, you’re a man dressed as a woman. BE GONE.”
@Ameex As a person who has been down Bourbon Street at 2 AM to get to the Clover Grill…I have seen a bit of that culture.
I think Timberlake has something to tell us, instead.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Sorry, someone is required to post that in each of these threads.
From Memphis and the (fractional) owner of a pro sports team? That makes him an, arrogant asshole who is the ULTIMATE band wagoneer (see Dan Snyder, Jimmy Dolan, Woody Johnson, Magic Johnson, Jay-Z, J-Lo, Marc Anthony and countless others)
If only he had enough pull to change their freaking name.
/was a Grizzlies fan
/bitter everytime he hears the name Grizzlies on a sports channel or Michael Heisley.