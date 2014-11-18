Justin Timberlake Had The Perfect Response For A Twitter Troll Who Called Him A Bandwagon Fan

Justin Timberlake took to twitter on Monday night to show his support of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 10-1 start to the season.

Grizzlies. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) November 18, 2014

He’s a man of few words. Actually, just one, but that was apparently all he needed to bring out one of society’s lowest forms, the Twitter troll.

Also a man of only one word. Unfortunately this particular troll was not familiar with Justin’s ability to sit up in the owner’s suite if he wants to.

Congratulations Justin on your successful burn. And congratulations James Stendebach on your 15 minutes.

[BroBible]

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/Jim Brown