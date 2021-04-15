Justin Turner Annihilated This Poor Guy’s Nachos With A Home Run

One of the true joys of going to a baseball game is eating ballpark food. Sure it’s all overpriced, but it’s one of the few places where you are free from judgement for eating a giant hot dog, nachos, ice cream, and some 32 oz beers all in one sitting.

However, with eating at the ballpark comes danger, particularly if you’re in foul ball or home run territory. You never want to be caught, food or beverage in hand, when a ball comes hurtling towards you at 100+ mph, suddenly tasked with making the decision between dropping your very expensive food or drink or taking a baseball to the chest. On Wednesday night, a fan at Dodger Stadium was enjoying some nachos in the front row of the bleachers, where L.A. is kind enough to provide a ledge to use as a table.

As such, when Justin Turner hit a drive deep to left center, he didn’t need to figure out whether to go for the ball or not. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in catching the ball on the fly as it landed smack dab in the middle of his nachos, covering him in hot cheese.

Justin Turner hits a home run and absolutely obliterates this fan's nachos 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o3TvePTBOm — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) April 15, 2021

The best part was they reviewed the home run to look for fan interference, which led to them just replaying this over and over and over — they quickly realized that he had not gone over the wall to grab the ball and instead had it splat into his food on the other side of it.

The good news, at least, was that the nachos stopped the home run ball and allowed him to grab it, rather than the ignominy of having his nachos get exploded all over him and seeing the ball bounce away to another fan. The Dodger broadcast went to check on the man, who happily displayed the ball before his friend sitting with him picked up a chip and dipped it in the cheese on his chest.

Let's get weird. Somebody eats the cheese off nacho man. "Brother? Best friend?" "They are now."pic.twitter.com/Ua4aqfl5sc — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) April 15, 2021

I wouldn’t call that sanitary and probably unwise in, uh, a pandemic, but at least all that cheese didn’t go to waste.