Justyn Ross Made An Absurd One-Handed Catch As Clemson Dominated Alabama

01.07.19 1 hour ago

ESPN

After a back-and-forth first quarter that included haymakers on both sides, the Clemson Tigers took full control of the national championship battle against the Alabama Crimson. Trailing 16-14 early in the second quarter, Dabo Swinney’s team absolutely exploded for 30 (!) consecutive points and, before the team’s finishing blow late in the third quarter, Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross submitted a play to remember.

Ross, who contributed six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown through three quarters, hooked up with fellow freshman Trevor Lawrence on what became a ridiculous one-handed snag.

