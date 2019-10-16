Kam And Tiffany Chancellor Discuss Shoes, Fashion, And Life After Football

Not long ago, Kam Chancellor was one of the NFL’s most feared safeties, patrolling the middle of the field for the Seattle Seahawks as a charter member of the Legion of Boom.

Chancellor suffered a neck injury in 2017 that ultimately forced him to retire and embark on life after football earlier than expected. Football was, for most of his life, his passion and outlet for essentially everything, and now he is adjusting to the pace of life away from the field and finding pursuits that can fill the void.

Chief among those is his line of shoes with Marc Nolan, a collaboration effort with his wife, Tiffany, to create a men’s and women’s collection. Recently, the Chancellors spoke with Uproxx Sports about the adjustment to life after football, the conversations they had about what to do next, and their process and collaboration on their shoe line.

What has the adjustment been like in your first year fully away from the game and just kinda finding a way to fill that time with passions off the field?

Kam: It’s opened up more space for me to do things off the field as far as spending more time away, spending more time with my son, and just working on business. We got a few things going on, a lot of irons in the fire, but right now with folks and all the Chancellor Collection that’s kinda what it’s been able to do; give me a chance to be more creative and expand my brand a little more.

For both of you, what’s this opportunity been like? The line with Marc Nolan and you get to work together on this collaboration — what’s the inspiration for it and what’s the whole process been like for you guys?

Tiffany: It’s been a really enjoyable process, actually. I feel the inspiration behind the His and Her Collection is rooted in our marriage and I guess the importance of it to us. We’re just very much a team. We believe our marriage is our ministry to the world, and we like promoting it. We think it’s a good thing, it’s a blessing. And we love having the chance to work together as a team, and just do things together. Togetherness is what we’re all about.

Tiffany, for you, when y’all found out that Kam’s neck injury was likely gonna be the end of his career, what were the conversations that you two had about what was next, about how to go forward, and how early did you guys have those conversations about life after football? Did you ever have them prior to the injury or was that something that kinda came along then?