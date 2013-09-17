This Kansas City Royals Fan GIF Is Hypnotic

#MLB Playoffs #Kansas City Royals #Cleveland Indians #Baseball #MLB
Senior Writer
09.17.13 10 Comments

As the Kansas City Royals kept their remarkable Wild Card playoff hopes alive with a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians, who are also still in the race, fans at Kauffman Stadium were louder than ever with the hopes that this may be the season that ends their 27 season playoff drought. That led to what I’m calling the fan moment of the year in Kansas City, if not all of Major League Baseball, as a rather large male fan celebrated his team’s big win with a unique dance.

That’s about as nice as I can possibly put this GIF that you’re about to either look at and turn away in terror or stare at as if you’re in a trance for the next 6 hours like I did.

Royals Fan

(Via MLB GIFs)

