These Kansas State Freshmen Got Hazed With Some Pretty Terrible Haircuts

Senior Editor
08.08.14 3 Comments

Welcome to the 2014 version of hazing. It’s safer, it doesn’t involve alcohol or drugs, it doesn’t feature sodomy, and well, it’s just as embarrassing. Kansas State freshmen were given these haircuts by teammates. WARNING: MY EYES!

I was going to do a ranking of these but that’s not necessary. They’re all equally terrible. That first one looks like Minnie Mouse after a rough night of hair-pulling sex with Mickey. Wait, I just cartwheeled over the line, didn’t I? Disregard that whole Disney character having sex line everybody. Carry on with your day.

[Kansas City Star]

