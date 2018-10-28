Kareem Hunt Hurdled A Defender On A Ridiculous 4th Down Touchdown Catch

10.28.18 1 hour ago

CBS on Twitter

Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs are on some kind of run right now in the AFC West. Short of a shootout loss to the Patriots on Sunday Night football, Andy Reid’s team has been pretty much perfect this season.

A lot of that has to do with second-year quarterback Pat Mahomes, who looks extremely talented and wise beyond his years. But there are offensive talents all over the field for Kansas City, including running back Kareem Hunt. He led the NFL in rushing last season and has had himself a strong season thus far, but on Sunday against the Denver Broncos it was Hunt’s work in open space that made Mahomes’ touchdown pass even more impressive.

Facing a 4th & 1 in Denver territory, Kansas City elected to keep the offense on the field up 23-14, and it immediately paid off. Mahomes took a snap into an option run, then pitched the ball to Hunt (technically a forward pass), who made a defender miss and picked up the first down with ease. He then did what he does in open space: make people miss.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kansas City Chiefs
TAGSDENVER BRONCOSKANSAS CITY CHIEFSkareem hunt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP