Kareem Hunt is likely an afterthought of an acquisition for the Cleveland Browns after the team traded for Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in the week. But the NFL hasn’t forgotten the horrific video of him assaulting a woman in a Cleveland hotel last year, and now, he’ll officially serve a suspension from Roger Goodell.

The NFL announced on Friday that Hunt, who was signed by the Browns this offseason, will miss Cleveland’s first eight games of the 2019 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a source told him the particulars of the suspension for violating the NFL’s nascent personal conduct policy.

NFL is suspending Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt for eight games for violating its personal conduct policy, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2019

Schefter later shared a statement from Hunt’s agent, saying the running back won’t appeal the suspension, something that often happens to these rulings that later lessens the number of games a troubled NFL player sits out.