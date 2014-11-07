Was This Female Soccer Reporter Almost Fired For Being Too Attractive?

“I admit it was a problem at the start, but I think they’ve got used to me now. It was tough, though, because for a while it seemed as if they might not be able to work with me at all,” she said.
“I was also asked to go away a couple of times because I was a distraction on the pitch and players complained that they couldn’t concentrate.”
These players are adults, right? They aren’t horny teenagers ogling cheerleaders on the sidelines while concealing a boner … right? Are we really asking too much of the guys to just answer the woman’s questions?
That being said, something’s wrong with this story. There are NO local reports about her. This story went from the Daily Mail to the Independent before making its way overseas to the NY Daily News. After the whole Alex From Target thing, I’m skeptical about these viral sensations that come out of nowhere.
She’s hot, but she’s no more attractive than most of the female sideline reporters for most of the major networks, and for a lot of the MLB ‘local affiliates.’ And I’m guessing most of the guys she’s covering have wives/girlfriends who are more attractive than her.
It’s science.
Oh, there’s definitely something else going on.
Anything that distracts from the rampant hooliganism and racism is aces in my book.
I have so much trouble understanding my fellow men sometimes. Whenever there is a story like this my response is always, “What is WRONG with you? Why would you NOT want to see a beautiful woman under any circumstance?”
There are literally two possibilities:
1) a gay man or a woman someone wanted to impress come up with the story idea.
2) someone’s SO caught them oogling this young lady, and the person who was caught promptly said “it’s disgusting!” and wrote a first draft for this “story”.
My guess: Sideline reporter hooked up with a player and the situation is getting bad for the player.
“They aren’t horny teenagers ogling cheerleaders on the sidelines while concealing a boner.”
Concealing Boners, new band name…called it.
But that’s my new Twitter parody account..*kicks rocks
It’s a test from team
Pay attention to Bimbo
You can find new team
Oh, those Serbians, always (insert something funny about Serbia).
Are the Red Star players locked up in a cage with no view and blind folded on their way to their games?
If there’s one really good thing about former Soviet satellite states, it’s that there is no shortage of incredibly gorgeous women there.
“25”
No way in hell. She’s definitely hot, but not top level mind blowingly distractingly hot.