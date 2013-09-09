Kate Upton Was The Star Of The U.S. Open

#U.S. Open #Serena Williams #Kate Upton
Senior Writer
09.09.13 7 Comments

If you’re anything like me, you were completely oblivious to this weekend’s U.S. Open action, because you were busy laughing at Lane Kiffin’s coaching ineptitude on Saturday and then cursing Stevan Ridley’s stupid clumsy hands on Sunday. But if you’re a normal person who isn’t obsessed with the failure of others and fantasy football, you’re probably aware that Serena Williams won her fifth and second-consecutive U.S. Open title yesterday, while Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will play for the men’s championship today at 5 PM ET.

Much more important those inconsequential tidbits, however, is the fact that Kate Upton took in some U.S. Open action on Saturday, as she was a guest in the Moet & Chandon Suite with Karolina Kurkova. It was part of a whirlwind weekend for the 2013 Model of the Year and With Leather’s Eternal Greatest Celebrity Sports Fan in the World, as she also attended the Daily Front Row’s First Fashion Media Awards. I went ahead and included some photos from that, too, because I know you care.

(Images via Getty)

2013 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 13

2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

The Moet & Chandon Suite At The 2013 US Open - Day 13

TEN-US-OPEN-DJOKOVIC-WAWRINKA

2013 US Open - Day 13

2013 US Open - Day 13

The Daily Front Row's First Fashion Media Awards - Inside

"Mademoiselle C" New York Premiere

"Mademoiselle C" New York Premiere

The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards

Around The Web

TOPICS#U.S. Open#Serena Williams#Kate Upton
TAGSKATE UPTONMODELING IS A SPORTNOVAK DJOKOVICRafael NadalSERENA WILLIAMSTENNISUS OPEN

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP