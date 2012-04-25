Kate Upton Does The Fox Flash, Which Is Nowhere Near As Great As It Sounds

You’d think an organization with a name like Fitness Without Borders would be open to interpretation when sending Sports Illustrated swimsuit covergirl Kate Upton out to do something called a “Fox Flash”. Come on, it’s right there.
Anyway, the results are still enjoyable — Kate and New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul showed up to the set of ‘Fox & Friends’ in midtown to hype an upcoming event for the nonprofit by making Kate throw passes in heels. It’s a nice strategy, but for maximum nonprofit success I would’ve went with the dunk tank.
Video (and a bonus picture) from the appearance is below.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=1583957127001&w=650&h=450Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com
Is it just me, or is this the new “guy sips on an iced coffee and stares at Alison Brie”?
[via MoeJackson.com]
Nice throw fatty.
that guy tried WAY TOO HARD.
“Hey Kate wanna take off your jacket? I’ll take off mine come on do it. Loosen up.”
The perfect woman exists, and I’ll never even meet her. I love and hate you for that.
Upon seeing the accuracy/spiral of her pass Mark Sanchez would like to play QB in tight black jeans and heels.
Ryan should just cut out the middle man and hire her. She cannot be worse than Nacho or St. Tebow.
I’m simply annoyed that this is a block and half away from where I work in New York and did not realize this was going on.