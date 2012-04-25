Kate Upton Does The Fox Flash, Which Is Nowhere Near As Great As It Sounds

You’d think an organization with a name like Fitness Without Borders would be open to interpretation when sending Sports Illustrated swimsuit covergirl Kate Upton out to do something called a “Fox Flash”. Come on, it’s right there.

Anyway, the results are still enjoyable — Kate and New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul showed up to the set of ‘Fox & Friends’ in midtown to hype an upcoming event for the nonprofit by making Kate throw passes in heels. It’s a nice strategy, but for maximum nonprofit success I would’ve went with the dunk tank.

Video (and a bonus picture) from the appearance is below.

http://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=1583957127001&w=650&h=450Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Is it just me, or is this the new “guy sips on an iced coffee and stares at Alison Brie”?

[via MoeJackson.com]