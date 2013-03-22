Kate Upton Is Just All Over The Place Now

It has been a pretty big week for golfing legend Arnold Palmer, between his Invitational tournament currently taking place at the Bay Hill Club here in my beautiful Mecca of Orlando and the upcoming launch of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2014, which features the 83-year old icon and some of the greatest golfers of all-time. So it’s only natural that The King would get some of his old swag back and take a shot at Kate Upton.

The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model joined Palmer for lunch yesterday to show some support for the Arnold Palmer Hospitals, and because he is actually sort of responsible for Upton being famous in the first place. Something about him referring her to an agent or whatever.

So if you think that this was just a case of two nice people getting together for a good cause, you’re probably right. But believe me that there’s still a club or two left in this dog’s old bag.

“Did you see this?” Palmer said, holding up the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue with Upton on the cover. “She’s coming here. Did you know that?” He put it back on his desk, gave it one last look, and then grabbed a stack of papers to place over the magazine. “I better cover this up,” he said. He grinned. The man is simply timeless. (Via USA Today)

Timeless and awesome. Much more awesome than some high school kid who wants Upton to go to prom with him. Palmer should post that picture of him kissing Upton to that high school kid’s Facebook page with a message that reads: “I saved you a spot in the BURN ward.” And then he’d high five Lee Trevino and they’d eat dinner at a Hooters at 4 PM.

Also, here’s a fun fact: If Palmer walked Upton through every one of his hospitals, every patient would be 100% healthy within minutes. It would be like one of those wilting flower time lapse videos, but in reverse.

