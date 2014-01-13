Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Are Definitely Probably Sort-Of Dating Again

Kate Upton’s love life is one of the most important topics regularly discussed here at With Leather. To recap, she publicly dated Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander but they broke up and things got Fathead-messy, then spent a year being the hypothetical girlfriend of everyone from Blake Griffin to P. Diddy before settling down and spending six months with a guy named “Maksim,” which is the ultimate romantic goal for a woman who wears swimsuits in men’s magazines.

The HOT GOSS around the Kate Upton water cooler now is that she’s back together with Verlander, as (hold on, let me put on my TMZ voice) the comely duo was spotted CANOODLING at a Philadelphia Flyers game. You can thank social media for that one, because if people know who you are, they’re gonna announce where you’re at and take a bunch of on-the-down-low photos to prove it.

Example:

It’s Always Sunny In Detroit has links to like a billion other tweets from people who sat near them at the game, so if you need their possibly-platonic hockey hangout captured from every possible angle and perspective, there you go.

If Justin and Kate truly are back together, congratulations to them for patching things up. If they aren’t and they’re just hanging out, here’s to hoping Kate can eventually find her dream man, who I assume is named Blender.