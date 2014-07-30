This Is A Post About Kate Upton’s Puppies

If there are two things the internet loves, it’s Kate Upton and puppies. Also, Kate Upton’s puppies—but that’s a whole different post you guys. Last night on Instagram, Kate tagged her beau Justin Verlander on a photo. Here is that important moment.
There are two ways of looking at this.
1) You think this is cute. You think Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are on the fast track to getting married. First doggies, then sex, then doggie sex, then kids. Maybe not in that order, but you get the idea.
2) You don’t think this is cute at all because you’re a Tigers fan who hates Kate Upton and thinks she’s responsible for the downfall of mankind, a.k.a., Justin Verlander’s ERA and them getting puppies signifies the end of his dominance and I should probably step away from the computer for awhile.
Bye guys.
Look, photoshop a sweater on the dog and change the heading to “Kate Upton’s Sweater Puppies.” I guarantee more clicks.
Also, Kate Upton looks almost like a normal young woman in that photo. That’s not good.
It’s my first day here and I want Rawhead writing headlines for me. Is that bad?
@Andy Isaac Nope. That just means you’re doing it right.
If you can get Rawhead writing your headlines and Verbal Kunt writing the punch lines you’d have half the job done.
To be fair, when I read the headline I knew it would involve an actual puppy, which is what got my actual click.
Likewise. I just really wanted to see what breed it was.
Nicely done. A veteran move to start your career at Uproxx with a Kate Upton puppies post.
You are going to go far here.
He’s already ahead of Stacey in the Uproxx power rankings thats for sure.
Aw shucks.
FALSE ADVERTISING!
I was promised multiple puppies.
Yeah, I was expecting, like, a whole litter of puppies or something.
The puppy’s cuter. Yeah I said it.