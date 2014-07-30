This Is A Post About Kate Upton’s Puppies

#Kate Upton
Senior Editor
07.30.14 11 Comments

If there are two things the internet loves, it’s Kate Upton and puppies. Also, Kate Upton’s puppies—but that’s a whole different post you guys. Last night on Instagram, Kate tagged her beau Justin Verlander on a photo. Here is that important moment.

There are two ways of looking at this.

1) You think this is cute. You think Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are on the fast track to getting married. First doggies, then sex, then doggie sex, then kids. Maybe not in that order, but you get the idea.

2) You don’t think this is cute at all because you’re a Tigers fan who hates Kate Upton and thinks she’s responsible for the downfall of mankind, a.k.a., Justin Verlander’s ERA and them getting puppies signifies the end of his dominance and I should probably step away from the computer for awhile.

Bye guys.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kate Upton
TAGSJUSTIN VERLANDERKATE UPTONKate Upton InstagramKate Upton puppy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP