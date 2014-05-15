Kate Upton Watched The Bruins Game While Justin Verlander Watched Kate Upton

The best part of dating Kate Upton is probably the front row access.
Via @mikekakuk comes this perfectly-timed photo of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander enjoying Game 7 of the second-round series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins. The Bruins lost the game and the series, but Verlander lost the Sobe Staring Contest.
h/t to Jimmy Traina
Justin: “Aren’t you excited about the game, Kate? Why aren’t you jumping up and down? Please, jump up and down!”
Kate Upton should become a cheerleader. She would give “shake those pom-poms” a new meaning.
I just bought a brand new Renault 4 from having earned $9057 this past 4 weeks and a little over $10k last month. This is definitely the most comfortable job I’ve had. I started this 5 months ago and practically straight away started to bring home minimum $81 p/h. Go to this site… PayCog.com
She blinks like 5 times in the first 7 seconds! Bewbs
If you’re looking at her eyes, you’re doing it wrong.
Since otherwise Justin Verlander has a MUCH better life than me, I can at least point at his bald spot and say “Ha HA!”
Hey, Justin, try this:
[www.youtube.com]
Justin’s reply: “Thanks, I’ll have Kate spray that on my head tonight, after we finish having hot, sweaty sex and she’s standing there NAKED.”
He’s also good at baseball.
Can you really blame the guy? Hubba Hubba.
Hubba hubba? Good one Richie Cunningham
Watch it Bucko.
Funny as a crutch, Rich.
Pssh, I won the staring contest easily. The point of the staring contest is to stare at her boobs for the whole video, right?
Actually thing about the staring video was the shot was far enough back where you could see her without breaking eye contact. It wasnt hard… then I did the staring contest and “won”…. and now it’s hard.
He’s doing it right.
Honestly, I would probably be doing the same thing. The yare great boobs.
Good lord.
Major Leage Yabbos… Get It? Major League? I’ll see my self out.
Especially cuz you can’t spell moron.
Now I have the need to watch Animal House tonight.
This was the only good part about the game.
I’m as hetero as they come but even I’d stare at Kate’s boobs. They’re amazing.
Boobs are amazing. Hers or otherwise.
Who was she cheering for? WHO WAS SHE CHEERING FOR!
I could never love a woman who likes the scumbag bitch Bruins
Who said anything about love?