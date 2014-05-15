Kate Upton Watched The Bruins Game While Justin Verlander Watched Kate Upton

05.15.14 24 Comments

The best part of dating Kate Upton is probably the front row access.

Via @mikekakuk comes this perfectly-timed photo of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander enjoying Game 7 of the second-round series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins. The Bruins lost the game and the series, but Verlander lost the Sobe Staring Contest.

h/t to Jimmy Traina

