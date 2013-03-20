Katherine Webb Finally Made Her Debut On ABC’s Diving Show ‘Splash’

This has already been a paramount year for people who have long wondered why there aren’t more TV shows that feature celebrities jumping into swimming pools. Back in January, FOX debuted Stars in Danger: The High Dive and, soon after, ABC began filming its own celebrity diving show, Splash, which finally debuted last night.
There has been a lot of buzz around Splash ever since Stars in Danger made its debut – and especially because ABC canceled Don’t Trust the B for it, thus ruining my year – and last night America was able to see this latest batch of belly-floppers, including Miss Alabama USA and star of the BCS Championship Game, Katherine Webb.
For a recap and comparison, Stars in Danger featured:
Terrell Owens, JWOWW, Antonio Sabato Jr., Kim and Kyle Richards, someone named tWitch, Bethany Hamilton, Alexandra Paul and David Chochaki.
While Splash features:
Katherine Webb, Kendra Wilkinson, Nicole Eggert, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Louie Anderson, Drake Bell, Ndamukong Suh, someone named Chuy Bravo, Rory Bushfield and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
As for last night’s debut, the episode featured two athletes (Abdul-Jabbar and skier Bushfield), Webb, a former child star (Pulliam) and Anderson, who almost died during the show’s filming. Seriously. Suh had to save his life.
Somehow, Anderson scored a 7.25 last night, which was better than Webb’s 6.75 and Pulliam’s 6.00. That’s right, THIS:
And THIS:
AND THIS:
Performed better than this, this, this, this, this and this:
And probably this:
I guess that Aristotle wasn’t kidding when he once wrote, “Ain’t a damn thing predictable when it comes to celebrity diving shows. I still can’t believe they canceled Don’t Trust the B for this crap, though.” Chuy Bravo agrees.
(GIFs and images via ABC and our friend A. Isaac at Guyism.)
I got really upset with the seemly inconsistent judging last night, but then I realized what was I was upset about and I decided to evaluate some of my life decisions.
I mean, who’s banana do you have to peel to get a 7?
I can’t even imagine the size of the dump truck full of money they drove up to Kareem’s house to get him to agree to this.
Try like, ford fiesta. Kareem’s fucking broke. Why do you think he wore a shirt with his logo on it all night?
His name is Victor.
Well, I’d never in a million years watch this show, but, respect to ABC for bringing in really attractive female celebrities to participate in their silly little show.
I’m also surprised Suh was allowed to participate in Splash. I hear diving can be physically demanded and pretty risky for injuries. Or was this Goddell’s new unorthodox way to punish Suh?
I will never be able to unsee Louie Anderson as creepy next door neighbor.
Also, Keshia is attractive and my choice to win.
Actually, counting Suh, doesn’t that make 3 athletes?
As Brandon Stroud might say, Rudy Huxtable can GET IT…
To be fair Louie Anderson DOES have the biggest tits.
Keisha > Webb. By a loooooong shot.
In diving skills?
Ruuuu-dy! Ruuuu-dy! Ruuuu-dy! Ruuuu-dy!
What about a show featuring dumpster diving?
That’s what this show is. You count cumdumpsters, right?