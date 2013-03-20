Katherine Webb Finally Made Her Debut On ABC’s Diving Show ‘Splash’

This has already been a paramount year for people who have long wondered why there aren’t more TV shows that feature celebrities jumping into swimming pools. Back in January, FOX debuted Stars in Danger: The High Dive and, soon after, ABC began filming its own celebrity diving show, Splash, which finally debuted last night.

There has been a lot of buzz around Splash ever since Stars in Danger made its debut – and especially because ABC canceled Don’t Trust the B for it, thus ruining my year – and last night America was able to see this latest batch of belly-floppers, including Miss Alabama USA and star of the BCS Championship Game, Katherine Webb.

For a recap and comparison, Stars in Danger featured:

Terrell Owens, JWOWW, Antonio Sabato Jr., Kim and Kyle Richards, someone named tWitch, Bethany Hamilton, Alexandra Paul and David Chochaki.

While Splash features:

Katherine Webb, Kendra Wilkinson, Nicole Eggert, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Louie Anderson, Drake Bell, Ndamukong Suh, someone named Chuy Bravo, Rory Bushfield and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

As for last night’s debut, the episode featured two athletes (Abdul-Jabbar and skier Bushfield), Webb, a former child star (Pulliam) and Anderson, who almost died during the show’s filming. Seriously. Suh had to save his life.

Somehow, Anderson scored a 7.25 last night, which was better than Webb’s 6.75 and Pulliam’s 6.00. That’s right, THIS:

And THIS:

AND THIS:

Performed better than this, this, this, this, this and this:

And probably this:

I guess that Aristotle wasn’t kidding when he once wrote, “Ain’t a damn thing predictable when it comes to celebrity diving shows. I still can’t believe they canceled Don’t Trust the B for this crap, though.” Chuy Bravo agrees.

(GIFs and images via ABC and our friend A. Isaac at Guyism.)