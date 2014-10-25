Katy Perry And Her Corndogs Were Prominently Featured On ESPN’s College GameDay From LSU

Three weeks ago Katy Perry graced ESPN’s College GameDay as the celebrity picker and the show hasn’t been the same since. Her appearance was unlike any other, a wild bumbling display of sexual innuendo and corn dog jokes. Everyone loved it—everyone except LSU fans.

You see, that corndog joke has been around forever, long before Twitter and Facebook. As the story goes, a fan of a rival school posted an extensive rant about LSU fans smelling like corndogs. The rant took on a life of its own, passed around in email chains and message boards for years.

And then Katy Perry revived it on national TV during her trip to Ole Miss. Naturally, LSU fans have responded. Here’s this week’s roundup of GameDay signs with lots of Katy Perry corndog jokes.