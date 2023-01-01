After falling behind 3-0 early, the Giants spent the rest of the first half dominating the Colts as they looked to lock up a playoff position in the NFC with a win.

Facing Nick Foles, who struggled tremendously a week ago in a loss to the Chargers on Monday night, the Giants defense teed off on the not particularly mobile veteran, with Kayvon Thibodeaux delivering the most violent hit of the half with a blindside block on Foles that left him writhing in pain on the ground, having to get checked out by trainers after taking a shot to the midsection from the rookie star rusher.

Thibodeaux added insult to injury with some celebratory snow angels (turf angels?) next to Foles as the QB writhed in pain on the ground.

At first it’s clear Thibodeaux has no idea Foles is hurt, but he did seem to glance over at the QB almost wondering why he was still on the ground next to him for so long and just kept on going until the trainer arrived on the field and he hopped up. It was a tremendous sack and worthy of a celebration, but it’s a pretty incredible visual seeing him doing snow angels while Foles rolls around in obvious pain. Foles would not start the second half due to a rib injury, as Sam Ehlinger took over for the injured veteran.