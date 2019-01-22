Keenan Thompson And The Cast Of ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reunited At A Real Ducks-Islanders Game

Millennials of a certain age know that the Anaheim Ducks were actually named after a movie franchise, not the other way around. Those three Mighty Ducks movies are beloved by a generation of people who joke about doing a Flying V in pickup games and may quack for no apparent reason. If you’re like me, the first Mighty Ducks movie you saw at Summer Movie Camp was also your first exposure to Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions,’ which rules.

The point is that Mighty Ducks holds huge sway over a lot of people who were young in the 1990s, which is why it’s awesome that the Anaheim Ducks invited some actors from the movies to come hang out while the team visited the New York Islanders in Brooklyn over the weekend. Saturday Night Live‘s Keenan Thompson, who played the knuckle puck-shooting defenseman Russ Tyler, is probably the biggest name who came to hang out, but fans of the movies would be excited about a number of people who came back for the mini Ducks reunion.

There’s Danny Tamberelli, who played Tommy Duncan and is extremely familiar if you watched Nickelodeon growing up. Jacobsen-Derstine as Julie “The Cat” Gaffney,” Ratliff Henson (Guy Germaine), and Vincent LaRusso, who played Adam Banks, also were there.

