Keith Olbermann’s Tribute To David Letterman Is The Ultimate Tribute To David Letterman

Last night Keith Olbermann opened his show with a tribute to one of his heroes, David Letterman, who by now you know is retiring. And I…I just don’t even know where to begin, because it’s kind of perfect. Whether you like him or not, it’s virtually impossible to argue that Olbermann isn’t a masterful storyteller and gifted wordsmith, and his considerable powers are on full display here. Crisp, concise, sharp and emotionally moving, it might just leave even people ambivalent about Letterman’s retirement with tears in their eyes.
“Babe Ruth announced he’s retiring today. I’m not happy about it…Godspeed David Letterman.”
Preach, Keith. Preach.
damn! great words from one of my “fallen” heroes to one that still stands heads above the rest.
Oh man, now I need to see this John McCain episode.
It was pretty epic. Here’s just a sampling.
That, my friend, is the kind of “off the cuff” verbal beat down that made this show great.
I have a lot of respect for people that love Dave as much as me.
That was very touching.
I hope we get a Howard Stern reaction posted here because I have to think Howard is not taking this well.
For all his considerable faults, I don’t think anyone can match Keith when he brings his A game. Damn, that was good.
he calls his shots
as much as i hate this comment, i literally laughed out loud.
Oh, when Jay Leno takes over as host of Late Night with David Letterman next year, it’s going to be magically delicious.
Good to see this was a story Olbermann wanted to cover. I’d hate for him to go hide in his bathtub again.
i’d like to see Olbermann take over
Can’t wait till Dave and Regis team up to do a travel show on Oprah’s channel. :D
“emotionally moving”? Good Lord man it’s a talk show host retiring. Get a grip!
Why did Olbermann ever quit ESPN, this commentary is so good. So much better than his time on MSNBC.