Keith Olbermann’s Tribute To David Letterman Is The Ultimate Tribute To David Letterman

04.04.14 18 Comments

Last night Keith Olbermann opened his show with a tribute to one of his heroes, David Letterman, who by now you know is retiring. And I…I just don’t even know where to begin, because it’s kind of perfect. Whether you like him or not, it’s virtually impossible to argue that Olbermann isn’t a masterful storyteller and gifted wordsmith, and his considerable powers are on full display here. Crisp, concise, sharp and emotionally moving, it might just leave even people ambivalent about Letterman’s retirement with tears in their eyes.

“Babe Ruth announced he’s retiring today. I’m not happy about it…Godspeed David Letterman.”

Preach, Keith. Preach.

