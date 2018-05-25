Keith Olbermann Is Expanding His ESPN Role With ‘SportsCenter’ Hosting And MLB Coverage

#ESPN
05.25.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Keith Olberman is adding to his responsibilities with ESPN. In his sixth tenure with the Worldwide Leader, Olbermann will see an expanded presence on the sports network in the coming months.

ESPN announced Friday that the former SportsCenter and ESPN2 figure will get time on additional programs and even broadcast some Major League Baseball games later this summer. Olbermann had already been appearing on the network since January, but now it seems his duties on air are expanding in a few different ways.

He will even get a chance to call baseball games on ESPN Radio, including a play-by-play opportunity on Memorial Day when the Yankees host the Astros on Monday. According to ESPN, Olbermann will also host at least 20 SportsCenter broadcasts in the 11 p.m. spot while developing special features and other pieces for other SportsCenter broadcasts.

