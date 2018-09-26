Clemson Quarterback Kelly Bryant Will Transfer After Freshman Trevor Lawrence Was Named The Starter

Dabo Swinney made a change at quarterback earlier this week, and as a result, the quarterback who led Clemson to an ACC championship and the College Football Playoff last season will continue his career elsewhere. While senior signal caller Kelly Bryant had started every game this season for the Tigers, he was part of a rotation with highly-touted true freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Both quarterbacks played well to one extent or another, but Bryant’s edge with his legs — he has 106 more rushing yards and two more touchdowns — wasn’t enough to keep Lawrence at bay. It was announced that Lawrence will be the starter moving forward, but according to co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, “He’s gotta prove it in practice and prove it in the next game, and when Kelly gets his opportunities, he’ll have his chance to compete.”

This opportunity will not pop up, though, as Bryant announced his decision to transfer on Wednesday morning via The Greenville News.

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

