The Los Angeles Rams made the trip up north for Monday Night Football this week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. While the game was highly-anticipated due to Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller making their debuts for the Rams, the team suffered a decisive loss to its NFC West rivals, 31-10.

With the Niners jumping out to a two-score lead in the first quarter and never looking back, we can safely say there was apparently more drama in the stands than there was on the field. TMZ brings word that Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams starting quarterback Matt, apologized on social media for an incident in which a Niners fan was giving her group trouble, and in response, she threw a pretzel at the dude.

As she explained in the comments of a post on Instagram, a fan “was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive toward our crew” and that she “will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love,” but that she is “embarrassed” over the incident and that she admits she “obviously needed to do it completely different.” It is unclear exactly what the dude was saying, but TMZ says that “Levi’s Stadium security eventually stepped in … and escorted Kelly and her crew away from the area to other seats in the venue.”

Considering how much concessions cost at sporting events, we must recommend that no one ever throws a pretzel at anyone else.