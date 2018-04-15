Uproxx/Getty

Ken Daneyko played with the New Jersey Devils for 20 years, so don’t even bother asking who he’s rooting for this postseason. It’s hard to fault someone so involved in the franchise to say “we” when talking about the Taylor Hall-led Devils, even if he’s in the broadcast booth these days.

Daneyko will be on the call for Games 3 and 4 of New Jersey’s first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and if the series goes longer, you’ll hear him on the call for Game 6 and 7 as well. The Devils might need that long to take down one of the Stanley Cup favorites, but Daneyko explained why he thinks the Devils have a chance.

The Devils legend and MSG broadcaster sat down with Uproxx to break down the rest of the first round on Friday. He’s got plenty to say about the pressure on the Washington Capitals, whether the Pittsburgh Penguins can three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions, and gives his verdict on the trade with Edmonton that sparked the Devils’ recent resurgence.

Uproxx Sports: Tampa Bay’s a team that kind of lures you into making mistakes. Is that something that, as the series goes on, as you see that team more and more you get a little more used to the way they play and those mistakes go away?

Ken Daneyko: I know the playoffs is a different animal, everybody is ramped up and the intensity and everything. But the Devils were so good during the regular season at just being patient and taking away the high-scoring areas. And they didn’t do that on Friday night, and that’s where they made the mistakes. So I think it’s just more about the Devils, again, playing a tight, more structured game especially in their own zone. Playing their style and not trying to get caught up in chasing Tampa too much.

They’re a good puck position team, the Lightning, and if you get two, three guys chasing, especially when they’re not really dangerous whether it’s in the corner, in the defensive zone, or not in a high scoring area. It’s more about protecting where the danger area is, and looking around. And they’ve got like I said, puck watching a little bit, made some mistakes, but again I think Coach (John) Hynes mentioned it, and I totally agree, very correctable.

Columbus was able to come back from an early deficit and beat one of the favorites out in the East. When you look at that came from a Blue Jacket standpoint you’re thrilled, but if you’re a Washington Capitols fan are you thinking no, not again?

Well look, I don’t think there’s much discrepancy between the two teams. Columbus was one of the best teams down the stretch, in fact I am one of the guys that think Columbus has got as good a chance as anybody to come out of these two conferences. So you might be talking to the wrong guy: I always think there’s going to be upsets but I don’t think that would be a huge upset whatsoever.

So from a Caps standpoint I know, I was seeing, it’s a tough loss because you’re leading the game, it’s at home, you hate losing the first game. But you know, Caps have been good on the road too — home ice isn’t huge in many series but especially in that one. So it’s a tough loss, you take it in stride, you move forward. You can’t get rattled.

The Capitals came into the playoffs flying under the radar. They’re a good team and that’s probably a good thing for them from the standpoint where they’re the perennial favorites over the last few years and just have fallen short. It’s not easy to win and they’re learning that along the way, but it’s tough to lose the way you did when you lose in overtime.

You just have to have a sort memory in the playoffs. We’ll see if the Caps can have that for sure, moving forward and in Game Two because I never say “must,” but you never want to go back to Columbus down 2-0. And I’m sure they’ll analyze, I expect it to be a long series. I expect that to be one of the better serves, certainly. I think both teams are real good and play a very strong physical style.

The biggest thing for Columbus is, why I think they’re better and they can maybe get over a hump is because they’ve got a game breaker now in (Artemi) Panarin. They didn’t have that before, and that was probably what was eluding them. They don’t play teams, even when they played the Penguins and previous playoffs, but they didn’t have a game breaker. They don’t need as many opportunities to score, and the times they were dominant but they just couldn’t bury the puck. Now they’ve got a guy that can do that, and he did it in Game One, didn’t disappoint in overtime but with a real nice goal. So I think that’s what, from my perspective that makes them certainly a little more dangerous than they’ve been in the past.

I think you’re right about the Caps, and especially because they’re a different team than they were the last couple of years. But it’s easy to fall into these narratives. Especially with a guy like Ovechkin, who’s so dynamic and has had so much success in the league but maybe hasn’t had it in the post season. Is that something that matters to you? That he has to get it done, there’s got to be this extra pressure on him?

Well no, he’s been great. I mean he’s been one of the most prolific goal scorers, if not the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen, certainly in the last decade. And I’ve always liked him in the playoffs, he’s one of the guys that always shows up. He plays the game hard. Yeah, there’s pressure for him to produce and all that’s eluding him is the Stanley Cup, and again I go back to it’s a team game. There’s a fine line of wining and losing, it’s not easy to win and again I just speak from experience. I was very fortunate to be on teams that won, and we won three times, and went there four, always thought we had a chance. Like the Capitals, kind of were going into the playoffs for about a 10 year period, eight to 10 year period.

You believe you’re one of the teams that in the hockey world maybe outside of your locker room thinks has an opportunity, and it’s eluded them obviously, but so it does for sure put a little more pressure on. But that’s why Alexander Ovechkin makes 10 million bucks. Along with that, along with being a star comes some pressure. But for me I think he takes at times maybe too much ire. When I watch him and I obviously watch the playoffs closely when the Devils have been in the last five years, he’s a guy that competes and plays hard. It’s not always going to go perfect but I think he rises to the occasion. I think that now it’s about the Capitals in general, if they can get over that proverbial hump and be a team that can be a Stanley Cup contender.

But a lot of hockey left, like I said I like Columbus, I like the way they’re built, but I think that’s a long tough series that the Capitals can win, certainly. And if they do beat a good team early then I think maybe they settle down and can get rolling/ It’s going to be a tough task to beat Columbus. But Ovechkin to me you know, I go by how you play it. That doesn’t work out perfectly but he competes and plays hard besides being a star player and yeah he needs to score a few goals for them to win, and he knows that.