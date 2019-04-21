James Holzhauer Could Change The Way ‘Jeopardy!’ Is Played Forever

Twitter

You have to admit, the life of a Jeopardy! streaker seems pretty sweet. Two days of work a week, taping five episodes where you get to talk to Alex Trebek and win some money. If you play long enough, Ken Jennings and the rest of the world takes notice for a bit and marvels at how good you are at buzzing in quickly and recalling information in the form of a question.

James Holzhauer is currently having a moment on Jeopardy!, crushing the competition and putting up huge numbers in a dozen games won thus far. He owns five of the game show’s highest single-game performances ever, a remarkable feat in and of itself. And it’s got guys like Jennings — the winningest player in Jeopardy! history — excited about his performances.

Jennings has talked about Holzhauer on Twitter and explained what makes his strategy so effective given how the show operates. And he’s also said Holzhauer has a legitimate shot to go on a 74-game run like Jennings did nearly a decade ago. But the trivia whiz and multi-millionaire thanks to his success on the show also thinks his success will change the way Jeopardy! is played in the future.