Ken Jennings is still a Jeopardy! legend but the new hotness is absolutely James Holzhauer. He’s won a dozen shows thus far, crushed the one-day winnings mark (twice) and is dominating the competition in a way no one has on the game show before.

Much has been made of the pro sports bettor’s run thus far, and Jennings has been asked about the current champion’s run by a number of outlets. He’s said it’s “absolutely insane” the way he plays, and winning $851,926 over a dozen episodes certainly lines up with that.

Jennings also predicted that Holzhauer’s success on the show will change the way it’s played by top contestants. And in his interview with Wired he had one last tidbit about a potential showdown between he and Holzhauer, if Jeopardy! wanted to arrange it.