James Holzhauer has returned to Las Vegas, his run as Jeopardy! champion concluding after 32 wins and north of $2.4 million earned.

The pro sports gambler will likely not completely exit the spotlight, whether through taking a job with a pro sports team or simply by returning to the show for their All-Star tournaments. Holzhauer’s run lasted two months, thanks to the Teacher’s Tournament break in the middle, and people couldn’t get enough of the machine-like precision with which he picked apart the Jeopardy! board and dominated his opponents.

Some hated him, others loved him, but like a dominant sports team, it was hard not to want to watch. For Ken Jennings, the most famous Jeopardy! champion of all-time, that was the best part of it all. Jennings regularly praised Holzhauer for his aggressive style and while some felt he was ruining the show, Jennings thought it made it better — and the TV ratings didn’t disagree.