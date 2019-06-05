Ken Jennings Loved How James Holzhauer’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Run Brought People Together

06.05.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

James Holzhauer has returned to Las Vegas, his run as Jeopardy! champion concluding after 32 wins and north of $2.4 million earned.

The pro sports gambler will likely not completely exit the spotlight, whether through taking a job with a pro sports team or simply by returning to the show for their All-Star tournaments. Holzhauer’s run lasted two months, thanks to the Teacher’s Tournament break in the middle, and people couldn’t get enough of the machine-like precision with which he picked apart the Jeopardy! board and dominated his opponents.

Some hated him, others loved him, but like a dominant sports team, it was hard not to want to watch. For Ken Jennings, the most famous Jeopardy! champion of all-time, that was the best part of it all. Jennings regularly praised Holzhauer for his aggressive style and while some felt he was ruining the show, Jennings thought it made it better — and the TV ratings didn’t disagree.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!
TAGSJames HolzhauerjeopardyKEN JENNINGS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP