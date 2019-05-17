Getty Image

Jeopardy! fans rejoiced on Friday as the show’s Teachers Tournament completed its two-week interruption of regular play on the trivia show. An extremely worthy educator took home $100,000 on Friday’s show and warm handshakes were exchanged by all, especially those in charge of the show hoping for the spike in ratings that’s sure to follow when the 22-game winner who’s amassed more than $1.7 million in winnings over a few week’s time.

While we’ve waited for James Holzhauer’s return to the show he’s dominated and made a ratings behemoth, stories about his strategy and impact on the show’s game theory have been just about all fans could entertain themselves with. But another intriguing future event has been the story of much debate as well — a “death match” between Holzhauer and current Jeopardy! king Ken Jennings.

The two are not exactly strangers. They’ve both been interviewed by the same journalist for various stories and podcasts, and they’ve both talked about a potential showdown between the two Jeopardy! legends. Jennings says that he would be at a disadvantage if the two were to play, but they actually have already met … kind of.