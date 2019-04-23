Getty Image

James Holzhauer’s run on Jeopardy! has been nothing short of incredible, as the professional sports bettor from Las Vegas has dominated the competition in a way no one has previously, winning north of $900,000 in 13 episodes.

He still has a ways to go to catch Ken Jennings’ record for prize money won ($2,520,700) and even longer to catch his record for consecutive games won (74), but that’s part of what makes this all so amazing. He’s on pace to catch Jennings’ prize money record in half of the episodes, thanks to his hyper aggressive strategy of wagering on Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy.

Holzhauer has smashed daily winning records on multiple occasions and seems unlikely to relent any time soon. His dominance has brought Jennings back into the forefront because he’s the only human that can speak from experience on what Holzhauer is doing, but also because he can provide some extra perspective on how ridiculous this run is. After Holzhauer posted yet another $90,000 winning day on Monday, Jennings took to Twitter to joke that he actually was doing the show a favor with his “smart, sensible wagers” over his win streak.