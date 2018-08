Grizzlies/Thunder Game 2 featured one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen in a basketball game. Game 3’s major highlight was Kendrick Perkins using Mike Miller like a lawn chair. Hey, they can’t all be Celtics/Suns Game 5 from 1976.

Here is the clip of COMFORTABLE RESTING in Vine form via Beyond The Buzzer. Heat/Bobcats has throat punching. Perkins should’ve spent the second quarter of his game sipping lemonade and propping his feet up on Kosta Koufos.