The Super Bowl is the biggest sports betting day of the year, and this year’s edition was expected to be the biggest ever with 33 states now having legal sports betting.

While plenty of folks had action on the sides (Eagles -1.5) and total (50.5/51), prop bets have become the star of the Super Bowl, as there is a robust sheet of offerings on every conceivable angle. Super Bowl or not, one of the most bet props every game are first touchdown and anytime touchdown bets, and on the first drive of the game there was some real drama that saw a lot of money change hands.

On third down from the four, Kenneth Gainwell appeared to barrel his way into the end zone for the go-ahead score, as he celebrated along with those who snagged him at +2500 to put the first TD on the board.

TOUCHDOWN KENNY GAINWELL (except I’m pretty sure it wasn’t) pic.twitter.com/IiOdc26Vbk — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) February 12, 2023

However, upon review from the right sideline camera, it was clear Gainwell’s elbow came down with the ball still just shy of the goal line, pulling the touchdown off of the board

If you’re holding a +2500 Gainwell 1st TD ticket, this picture might haunt you for awhile. pic.twitter.com/Ap9TfrJ10H — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) February 12, 2023

As everyone watching knew immediately, that was going to lead to a Jalen Hurts QB sneak, giving his first TD (+700) and anytime TD (-115) bettors a quick win.

Those weren’t the only props that swung on the quick review, as Shortest TD Under 1.5 yards cashed (and the Over lost), Kenneth Gainwell first carry Under 3.5 yards cashed as the 4-yard TD got overturned to what was officially a 3-yard gain, and Gainwell anytime TD bettors had to wait to see if they’d get another chance at redemption.