The ACC Championship Game has a pair of teams that don’t normally make it going head-to-head on Saturday night, as 15th ranked Pitt and 16th ranked Wake Forest will play with a spot in the Fiesta or Peach Bowl on the line. The Panthers got the ball first on the evening, and their Heisman Trophy contender of a quarterback started things off with a bang.

Kenny Pickett, who has been in college for what seems like 30 years, took a snap on a third-and-5 from Pitt’s 42. He dropped back, looked to throw, then tucked it and ran. Fifty-eight yards later, he found himself in the end zone, and let’s see if you can spot the little bit of cheekiness that we got out of Pickett on this one:

Can’t say I’ve seen anything quite like this. Thing of beautypic.twitter.com/OgS5fMqTpX — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) December 5, 2021

That’s right, Pickett faked a slide at Wake’s 40 or so, froze a defender, and was able to take off down the sideline for six.

It turns out this is not legal — once a QB starts sliding, defenders have to let them go down or else they’re going to get hit with a flag, so a fake slide puts the defense at a major, major disadvantage.

The ball is dead when a ball carrier simulates placing a knee on the ground or he begins a feet-first slide. This play may not meet the letter of the rules, it meets the spirit. The defense is clearly placed a disadvantage. This action should cause the ball to become dead.(1/2) https://t.co/8cWPeukxz9 — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 5, 2021

The defense knows he is protected once he begins a slide, so he smartly let up. That may not happen next time which puts the ball carrier’s safety in jeopardy if he does slide. (2/2) — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 5, 2021

But hey, the refs didn’t call it, so you might as well take advantage of it. Pickett did, and as a result, Pitt got on the scoreboard early.