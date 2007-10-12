KENNY ROGERS SUPPORTS ENGLISH RUGBY

A lot's been going on at the Rugby World Cup, as Southern Hemisphere powerhouses Australia and New Zealand were upset by Old World underdogs England and France. And somewhere along the unlikely way, the English team adopted Kenny Rogers's "The Gambler" as its official song… and who can blame them? Nothing gets me fired up to run around and hit men like a smooth 'n easy country song about poker.

Now, as England and France prepare to face off, Kenny Rogers has a video message for the Brits. Which is kind of unexpected. Because if any country knows when to walk away and when to run, it's France.

Thanks to commenter AEVC(fn)