KENNY ROGERS SUPPORTS ENGLISH RUGBY

#France
10.12.07 10 years ago 38 Comments

A lot's been going on at the Rugby World Cup, as Southern Hemisphere powerhouses Australia and New Zealand were upset by Old World underdogs England and France.  And somewhere along the unlikely way, the English team adopted Kenny Rogers's "The Gambler" as its official song… and who can blame them?  Nothing gets me fired up to run around and hit men like a smooth 'n easy country song about poker.  

Now, as England and France prepare to face off, Kenny Rogers has a video message for the Brits.  Which is kind of unexpected.  Because if any country knows when to walk away and when to run, it's France.

Thanks to commenter AEVC(fn)

Around The Web

TOPICS#France
TAGSENGLANDFRANCERUGBY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP