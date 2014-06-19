Kevin Hart Went On The ‘Daily Show’ And Spent The Entire Time Talking About Wrestling

On Monday, comedian and Man Thinker Liker Too Kevin Hart hosted WWE Raw. He wore a weird shirt, spoke with Renee Young, did color commentary on a minute-long match featuring dancers and got carried off by a rave party. It … sorta made sense.

Hart really enjoyed his appearance, though, to the point that it’s interrupting all his followup appearances and interviews. Example: this clip from The Daily Show, where he and Jon Stewart talk classic wrestling — Hart being an NWA kid makes me like him about 1000% more — and how funny it is that he’s a grown man going through the middle and bottom ropes.

Stop making me like you so much, Kevin Hart.