Kevin Hart Went On The ‘Daily Show’ And Spent The Entire Time Talking About Wrestling

On Monday, comedian and Man Thinker Liker Too Kevin Hart hosted WWE Raw. He wore a weird shirt, spoke with Renee Young, did color commentary on a minute-long match featuring dancers and got carried off by a rave party. It … sorta made sense.
Hart really enjoyed his appearance, though, to the point that it’s interrupting all his followup appearances and interviews. Example: this clip from The Daily Show, where he and Jon Stewart talk classic wrestling — Hart being an NWA kid makes me like him about 1000% more — and how funny it is that he’s a grown man going through the middle and bottom ropes.
Stop making me like you so much, Kevin Hart.
I’m worried he’s going to end up as another comedic genius that we grow to resent due to oversaturation, like Larry the Cable Guy, Dane Cook, Carlos Mencia or Carrot Top.
> comedic genius
> Carlos Mencia
ehhhhhhhhhhh
Woosh
Bravo!
The biggest difference is a big part of Kevin Hart’s schtick is self-deprecating. It’s hard to hate someone who’s already knocking themselves down.
I never really got the hate for Carrot Top either. It seems like there’s some distain within the comic community for prop comics in general, but that’s no reason for *fans* to hate him.
I mean, he’s little bit of a hack, but I wouldn’t lump him with Mencia or Cook.
Ok, he’s starting to make me feel a little bad about all the bashing that happened prior to his better than average celebrity appearance.
Better than average in that no one was really insulted and nothing embarrassing happened.
I would’ve rather had Sandow job to him than that crappy rumble bit
Ugh. I’m the worst. All I took away from that was that he called Adam Rose ‘Fandango’.
THANK YOU! Man! My brain shut off the moment he said that.
I was so confused. he said that he got into the ring after fandango won, and I had heard fandango faced adam rose but I didn’t actually watch it… and I was thinking “is rose’s streak over ALREADY?! TO FANDANGO?!!!”
Jon Stewart namedropping Haystacks Calhoun is a shocker.
Agreed, that was a shocker among the cast of names. That’s not a name you’d see if you google “pro wrestlers of the 1970-80s”. To me that’s proof Stewart actually is a fan.
Meh. For people of Stewart’s generation (like myself), Haystacks Calhoon is a cultural touchpoint. I’d heard of Haystacks Calhoon long before I ever heard of Hulk Hogan. When I was a little kid, Haystacks Calhoon = fat guy who beats people up = pro rassler.
Also, it’s a great name to say out loud.
I love John Stewart but J-Law was right: he’s like the worst interviewer ever (using traditional interviewer metrics, that is).
Sure, but he’s a little guy that works hard, you can’t measure his heart
Never liked how Jon Stewart interviews people, but I can’t stand Stephen Colberts way even more. I mean shut up about your stupid character and let the person you invited on fucking talk you idiot.
@Yogi thanks for once again reminding me why I usually never like any interviewer EXCEPT for Stephen Colbert, who I usually always like.
@themosayat So you’re saying that you don’t want to hear from someone who may be an expert in their field or may have an interesting view on a situation? You’d rather watch Colbert continually eat up time with his character?
@Yogi It can get annoying, but I usually look up the guest after the show. Also , I love the better know a district segments.
My favorite part was when Kevin Hart proclaimed to be a big fan but didn’t know the guys Jon Stewart mentioned were wrestlers. A close second was where he said he loves the show but thought he was dancing with Fandango. Good job, good effort.
Pro Wrestling like anything else has people claim to be “big fans” without ever considering becoming a “nerd” about it. My mom is a “big” football fan but barely knows who anyone on the team is, she just knows she really likes it when the team with horns on their helmet wins the game. I’m a big Super Smash Bros fan, and a friend home from the summer has shown me there is a competitive community that glitches the game out and thinks I’m a piece of shit for playing Mario.
It seemed like he was a big fan when he was 10-ish.
At the time of this interview, it had been less than 48 hours that he celebrated with Adam Rose. Fan or not, you should probably have an idea as to which character you’re talking about. Like, I’m not a big fan of shitty movies, but if I had a bit part in one and I was on a talk show I doubt I’d say, “Yeah, I had this crazy showdown with the sparkly vampire – you know, Jacob.”
FAKE WRESTLING GEEK MAN.
not hating. Dude is busy. He will know about the NWA guys of his youth. If Ric was backstage, he woulda marked out
Mila Kunis was on the Daily Show once, and all she did was talk about Super Monkey Ball.
The story he told about boxing had my dying. Kind of refreshing to hear a celebrity know he’s a goof.
Any mention of Chief Jay Strongbow automatically wins. The fact that his name just gets left there hanging and glossed over is a crime of the semi-religious nature. No one took a chair shot like that man. No one.
I legit thought stewart made that name up and thought it was hilarious and would totally fit for a wrestler of that era. I thought there was like a 40% chance it’s actually a real name of a wrestler from the past because it sounds like such a perfect one that I can totally imagine someone actually having it. I’m surprised and very pleased that it really is.
[youtu.be] Dude was such a blatant stereotype, you could never get away with it now.
A message for a Mr. Brandon Stroud: [www.youtube.com]
that… wasn’t as good as I imagined it’d be. and I totally knew it wouldn’t really be near as good since it won’t have the amazing lyrics, which are the whole point of the new theme… but it still wasn’t pretty good at all either.
Kevin has just leapfrogged Teddy on my “Hart Family Depth Chart.”