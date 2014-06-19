Kevin Hart Went On The ‘Daily Show’ And Spent The Entire Time Talking About Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Editor
06.19.14 35 Comments

On Monday, comedian and Man Thinker Liker Too Kevin Hart hosted WWE Raw. He wore a weird shirt, spoke with Renee Young, did color commentary on a minute-long match featuring dancers and got carried off by a rave party. It … sorta made sense.

Hart really enjoyed his appearance, though, to the point that it’s interrupting all his followup appearances and interviews. Example: this clip from The Daily Show, where he and Jon Stewart talk classic wrestling — Hart being an NWA kid makes me like him about 1000% more — and how funny it is that he’s a grown man going through the middle and bottom ropes.

Stop making me like you so much, Kevin Hart.

