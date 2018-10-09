The Nevada State Athletic Commission Will File Complaints Against Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov

10.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Following the embarrassing circus surrounding the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s successful defense of the lightweight crown at UFC 229, both the champ and Conor McGregor could be facing serious sanctions by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Originally, after a review of the footage, the Nevada State Athletic Commission opted to freeze Nurmagomdov’s $2 million payday, but didn’t feel the same was warranted for McGregor’s $3 million payout. Days later, the tune has changed for NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell, per ESPN.

A full investigation into the chaos that ensued after Nurmagomedov tapped out McGregor is underway and Marnell minced no words announcing the commission will file against both McGregor and Nurmagomedov, with a final hearing expected sometime in November.

