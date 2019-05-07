Getty Image

Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) is maybe a little too anxious to get back inside the Octagon after seven months away from the UFC. The current lightweight champion announced through his agent, Ali Abdelaziz, that he wants to defend his title three times over the next 11 months — fighting in September, December and next April.

“He gave me very specific instructions,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “He said he wants to fight Sept. 7 and again in December. And if [former welterweight champion] Georges St-Pierre can figure things out with the UFC by April, that’s the deal. He would like that fight in April.”