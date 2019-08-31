Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Tony Ferguson Deserves The Next UFC Lightweight Title Fight

08.31.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The UFC has attempted to book Tony Ferguson against Khabib Nurmagomedov on four separate occasions, and every time, the fight has fallen through. UFC president Dana White was frustrated to the point that he exclaimed “hell no” when he was asked whether he’d try to book the lightweight championship fight again.

But Nurmagomedov, should he get past Dustin Poirier next weekend in Abu Dhabi, wants the long-anticipated showdown with Ferguson next.

“There’s only Tony Ferguson,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting during a UFC 242 media conference call. “Of course, I think he deserves. Who else? Nobody. Only Tony Ferguson I think.”

