Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Back To When Max Holloway Swore He’d Step In For An Injured UFC 223 Fighter

04.02.18 28 mins ago

After interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson had to pull out with a freak injury, UFC 223 was saved with a blockbuster matchup between featherweight champ Max Holloway stepping in on six days notice against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight title will be on the line, despite Conor McGregor not being stripped of his title, and this superfight has so much underlying MMA statistical history tied to it, that it might be better than Ferguson/Khabib.

But it’s also another reminder that it’s hard to trust a main event announcement these days. USA Today’s Mike Bohn breaks it down well: Three of the four PPVs this year haven’t moved forward with the original bouts.

